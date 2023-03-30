2023 MLB season set to start Thursday against Royals

(Courtesy: MLB/Minnesota Twins)

(Kansas City, MO)--The Minnesota Twins get the 2023 MLB season started with a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium today. (Thursday)  The Twins are looking to get back to postseason for the first time since 2020 after back-to-back losing seasons.  Minnesota finalized its opening day roster yesterday, selecting infielder Willi Castro to fill the team's final spot.  Newly-acquired Pablo Lopez gets the start on the mound in game one.

