Gov. Tim Walz spares Minnesota turkey

(Submitted photo)

(St. Paul, MN)--A Minnesota turkey is spared for Thanksgiving.  A turkey farmer presented the nameless bird to Governor Tim Walz, dignitaries, and industry officials yesterday, saying the bird will spend the holiday at his girlfriend's house.  Afterward the turkey will go back on the market.  Minnesota-produced turkeys aren't named, with the understanding that they will soon be sent to market.  Minnesota is the nation's largest turkey producing state.

