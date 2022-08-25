(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota communities will see around 66-million dollars this year from the largest of the state’s opioid settlements. Attorney General Keith Ellison gave an update Wednesday on Minnesota’s progress in holding drug companies accountable for their role in the opioid epidemic. Ellison says opioids have taken the lives of at least 55-hundred Minnesotans who have left behind parents, children, grandchildren, grandparents, cousins, loved ones, colleagues, and neighbors. Settlement money coming to the state is primarily going toward prevention and treatment in the communities hardest hit.
Minnesota to receive $66 million in opioid settlements
