Anthony Edwards signs new deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves

(Courtesy: Minnesota Timberwolves)

(Minneapolis, MN)--The Minnesota Timberwolves are making a long-term commitment to their young superstar.  The team signed guard Anthony Edwards to a five-year rookie maximum extension on Monday.  The deal is worth up to $260 million over the life of the contract.  Edwards was the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.  He's increased his points, rebounds, and assists averages in each of his three NBA seasons, culminating in an All-Star appearance last year.  He averaged 24.6 points in 79 games last season.

