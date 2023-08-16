(Alexandria, MN)--Minnesota's system of community colleges is ranking high among others in the country, as is Alexandria Technical and Community College.
WalletHub is ranking the state's community colleges as fifth-best. The personal finance website compared more than 650 community colleges across the nation to determine where students can receive the best education at the lowest price. Minnesota state system ranking fell behind New Mexico, Connecticut, Maryland and Oregon.
Locally, Alexandria Technical and Community College did well again this year coming in as fifth-best in the nation. For more on the report go to: https://wallethub.com/edu/e/best-worst-community-colleges/15076.