(St. Paul, MN)--Republican Sen. Torrey Westrom has fended off a residency challenge by an opponent. The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that Westrom may remain on the ballot this fall. The decision by the court states that “the evidence that State Senator Torrey Westrom has presented to support his claim that he now resides in SD 12 has satisfied the residency requirement to run for senator in Senate District 12.”
Westrom had lived in Elbow Lake but moved to Alexandria to run in SD12 following redistricting.
Fellow District 12 Senate candidate Ashley Klingbeil had filed the case, challenging Westrom’s residency, in early August with the Minnesota Supreme Court.