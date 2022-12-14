Minnesota State Patrol had an active day on Tuesday

(Courtesy: Minnesota State Patrol)

(Minneapolis, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says it responded to multiple crashes and spinouts across west-central Minnesota on Tuesday.  Officials say that troopers were working to clear a dozen crashes, spinouts, and jackknifed semis as a winter storm system made its way across the state on Tuesday night.  The storm brought a combination of rain, snow, ice, sleet, and wind that made driving conditions treacherous.  The North Shore forecast was upgraded to a Blizzard Warning, with heavy snow and low visibility causing concern for drivers.

