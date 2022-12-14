(Minneapolis, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says it responded to multiple crashes and spinouts across west-central Minnesota on Tuesday. Officials say that troopers were working to clear a dozen crashes, spinouts, and jackknifed semis as a winter storm system made its way across the state on Tuesday night. The storm brought a combination of rain, snow, ice, sleet, and wind that made driving conditions treacherous. The North Shore forecast was upgraded to a Blizzard Warning, with heavy snow and low visibility causing concern for drivers.
Minnesota State Patrol says many crashes reported Tuesday
