Added enforcement on Minnesota roadways this 4th of July

The Minnesota State Patrol says this has been the deadliest start of the summer driving season in a decade.  Officials are reporting that 46 people have died in crashes since Memorial Day weekend.  Added enforcement will be on the roadways this 4th of July.  (Courtesy: Minnesota State Patrol)

