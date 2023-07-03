(Undated)--The Minnesota State Patrol says this has been the deadliest start of the summer driving season in a decade. Officials are reporting that 46 people have died in crashes since Memorial Day weekend. They've boosted enforcement through the four-day Independence Day weekend. MSP says troopers will be patrolling on the ground and using added air support. Their focus will reportedly be on drunk and distracted driving, speeding, and seatbelt enforcement over the long holiday.
Minnesota State Patrol says it's the deadliest start of summer driving in a decade
