(Carlos, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol is releasing the name of the victim killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon near Carlos in Douglas County.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Pontiac Grand AM, driven by Ryan Matthew Halvorson, 29, of Alexandria, was traveling southbound on Hwy 29 and a Kenworth, driven by Steven Ballou, 65, of Pennington, was traveling northbound on Hwy 29 when the two vehicles collided in Carlos Township.
Ballou was not injured in the crash. However, officials say Halvorson was killed in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.