Minnesota State Patrol is working to stop reckless driving

(File photo)

Undated)--The Minnesota State Patrol shares its plan to combat reckless driving this spring and summer. They say multiple agencies will work together across the state to stop dangerous driving like street racing and intersection takeovers. MSP began to focus on street racing enforcement efforts in 2021 and reports that troopers have noticed a reduction. However, they say it's an ongoing issue statewide with many young, aggressive drivers traveling at high speeds.

