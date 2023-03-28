Deadly crash is reported near Wadena Monday

(Courtesy: Minnesota State Patrol)

(Wadena, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating after a deadly crash took place Monday near Wadena.  According to the report, the crash happened on Highway 71 after a semi and an SUV collided in an intersection.  A woman in the SUV died at the scene and another woman in the vehicle was seriously injured.  The semi driver wasn't injured. 

