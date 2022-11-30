Minnesota State Patrol reports nearly 400 crashes Tuesday

(Courtesy: Minnesota State Patrol)

(Minneapolis, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting nearly 400 crashes statewide due to heavy snowfall.  The crashes took place between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. yesterday (Tuesday) and included almost 40 involving injuries.  Nearly 300 spinouts were also reported, along with more than 30 jackknifed semis.  The National Weather Service is reporting that the storm left over eight inches of snow on the ground in some locations.

