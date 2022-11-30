(Minneapolis, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting nearly 400 crashes statewide due to heavy snowfall. The crashes took place between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. yesterday (Tuesday) and included almost 40 involving injuries. Nearly 300 spinouts were also reported, along with more than 30 jackknifed semis. The National Weather Service is reporting that the storm left over eight inches of snow on the ground in some locations.
Minnesota State Patrol extra busy on Tuesday due to the snow
- Mark Anthony
-
- Updated
Tags
Mark Anthony
