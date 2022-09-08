Minnesota State Patrol extends HEAT program

(St. Paul, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol is extending its Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic or HEAT program through the end of the year. State Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank says there are serious consequences for speeding including that you could lose your "license if you're going over 100 miles an hour you're looking at fines that are going to be doubled if you are over 20 miles an hour over the speed limit." He says that just a ticket in itself you're going to run into $100-$200 depending on court costs
Lt. Shank says the HEAT program has helped bring down the number of speed-related fatalities and is having a positive impact, and that's why the extra enforcement has been extended.