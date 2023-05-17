(Falcon Heights, MN)--The Minnesota State Fair says that they will offer over 900 shows as part of this year's festivities. The musical performances will happen during the 12-day fair run August 24th through September 4th. The Free Stage Entertainment Lineup includes shows from Soul Asylum, the Bacon Brothers, and tribute acts playing the music of Abba, Tom Petty, and Meatloaf. In addition to music, there will also be pop-up dance and theater showcases.
For more details go to their website at: https://www.mnstatefair.org.