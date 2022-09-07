(Falcon Heights, MN)--The 2022 Minnesota State Fair came to an end on Monday, and we now know how many people passed through the gates during the Great Minnesota Get-Together. Officials say that Labor Day attendance of 156,985 brought this year’s cumulative total to 1,842,222, making it the fifth best-attended fair ever.
The Minnesota State Fair is one of the largest and best-attended expositions in the world. Showcasing Minnesota’s finest agriculture, art and industry, the Great Minnesota Get-Together is 12 Days of Fun Ending Labor Day. The 2023 Minnesota State Fair will run Aug. 24 through Labor Day, Sept. 4. Visit mnstatefair.org for more information.