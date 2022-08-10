(St. Paul, MN)--The Minnesota State Fair is facing a shortage of police officers to handle the roughly two million visitors expected this year. K-S-T-P/T-V says it’s obtained a copy of a letter from State Fair Police Chief Ron Knafla to the Ramsey County Sheriff's office, saying they will likely come up a “bit shy” of their goal to hire 200 officers for this year’s fair. The letter states that the State Fair Police force currently has 99 “sworn officers.” A spokesman for the Sheriff’s office says Ramsey County will provide 40 deputies a day to help with State Fair security.
This year’s “Great Minnesota Get-Together” is set for August 25th through September 5th.