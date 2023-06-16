Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Division sees spike in fire related deaths

Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Division sees spike in fire related deaths last year with 70.  The agency is teaming up with local fire departments to prevent fire deaths in the remainder of 2023. (Courtesy: State Fire Marshal Office)

(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota is seeing a spike in the number of people dying in fires across the state.  Officials say 70 people died in fires last year, which marks one of the highest death counts in nearly 30 years.  The State Fire Marshal's Division says 29 of those deaths involved drugs or alcohol, 13 involved car crashes, and nine involved careless smoking.  The agency is teaming up with local fire departments to prevent fire deaths in the remainder of 2023. 

Tags