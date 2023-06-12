(Minneapolis, MN)--Minnesota is seeing the biggest increase in the number of unemployment claims being filed compared to any other state. That's according to a new report out by financial website WalletHub. It found that Minnesota had a nearly 98-percent more unemployment claims filed in the last week of May compared to the previous week. The state with the second-biggest spike in claims filed was Ohio, with a little over a 61-percent increase. North Dakota wasn't far behind at number three. South Dakota came in at number 44.
For more on the report go to: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-unemployment-claims/72730.