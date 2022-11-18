Minnesota Department of Health reports flu case on the rise

(Courtesy: Minnesota Department of Health)

(Undated)--Minnesota schools are being hit with rampant flu outbreaks.  The Minnesota Department of Health's latest report showed nearly 100 flu outbreaks last week.  An outbreak is determined if either five-percent of the total enrollment or three or more students from the same classroom are out with the flu.  There have been almost 325 flu outbreaks in Minnesota in 2022.

