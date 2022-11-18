(Undated)--Minnesota schools are being hit with rampant flu outbreaks. The Minnesota Department of Health's latest report showed nearly 100 flu outbreaks last week. An outbreak is determined if either five-percent of the total enrollment or three or more students from the same classroom are out with the flu. There have been almost 325 flu outbreaks in Minnesota in 2022.
Minnesota schools being hit hard by the flu
