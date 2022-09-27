Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule goes into effect Saturday

 PR NEWSWIRE

(Minneapolis, MN)--Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule goes into effect Saturday (Oct. 1st). The rule protects Minnesotans who experience difficulty paying their heating bills by preventing disconnection of their natural gas service during the winter heating season. CenterPoint Energy’s Ross Corson says energy costs are expected to be higher this winter as they were last winter and the winter before. He says to set up a payment plan, simply contact your utility provider. The Cold Weather Rule will be in effect from October First through April 30th.

