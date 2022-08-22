Minnesota recovers quickly with employment numbers during pandemic

(Undated)--A new report shows Minnesota has seen its employment numbers recover faster than any other state. WalletHub says Minnesota's unemployment picture improved by more than 44-point-six percent in the last year and nearly 78 percent since July 2020. The state's jobless rate of one-point-eight percent last month is the lowest in the nation.

