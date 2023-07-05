(Undated)--With one quarter of U.S. households having high energy burdens (spending more than 6% of their income on utility bills), the personal-finance website WalletHub today (Wednesday) released its report on 2023's Most & Least Energy-Expensive States, as well as expert commentary. Minnesota came in at No. 14 on the list.
For a better understanding of Americans’ energy costs relative to their location and consumption habits, WalletHub compared the average monthly energy bills in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia using a special formula that accounts for the following residential energy types: electricity, natural gas, motor fuel and home heating oil.
Most Energy-Expensive States
Least Energy-Expensive States
1. Wyoming ($845)
42. Nevada ($421)
2. North Dakota ($645)
43. Louisiana ($420)
3. Alaska ($613)
44. Arizona ($416)
4. Connecticut ($593)
45. Florida ($415)
5. Massachusetts ($589)
46. California ($408)
6. Oklahoma ($583)
47. Kansas ($384)
7. Vermont ($567)
48. Nebraska ($384)
8. Iowa ($552)
49. Texas ($378)
9. New Hampshire ($551)
50. New Mexico ($373)
10. Indiana ($545)
51. District of Columbia ($274)
To view the full report and your state or the District’s rank, please visit: