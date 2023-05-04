(Minneapolis, MN)--Drug abuse reaches every community in the U.S., but a new report finds Minnesota is better off than most states. Financial website WalletHub compared all 50 states across 20 metrics to determine where drug abuse is most prevalent, including overdose deaths per capita and percentage of drug users in the state. Minnesota ranked 48th overall. The report found the state with the worst drug abuse problem is New Mexico, while Hawaii is the least problematic.
North Dakota ranked 42nd, South Dakota 38th, Iowa 45th, and Wisconsin 31st in the study.
For more on the report go to: https://wallethub.com/edu/drug-use-by-state/35150.