(WalletHub)

(Minneapolis, MN)--Minnesota isn't one of the best states for remote workers. A new WalletHub report looked at the best places to work from home based on 12 key metrics, including everything from the cost of Internet and electricity and the number of internet crimes per capita. Minnesota ranked 21st. Delaware was considered the best place for remote work, while Alaska ranked dead last.

