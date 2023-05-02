(Undated)--With National Nurses Week kicking off May 6, and nurses having a mean annual wage of more than $89,000, the personal-finance website WalletHub today (Tuesday) released its report on2023’s Best & Worst States for Nurses, as well as expert commentary.
Minnesota is being ranked at the 6th best place for nurses to work. The best state for nurses is Washington, while the worst place is Hawaii.
In order to help new nursing graduates find the best markets for their profession, WalletHub compared the relative attractiveness of the 50 states across 20 key metrics. The data set ranges from monthly average starting salary for nurses to health-care facilities per capita to nursing-job openings per capita.
The Nursing Market in Minnesota (1=Best; 25=Avg.):
- 1st – Health-Care Facilities per Capita
- 25th – Nursing-Job Openings per Capita
- 3rd – Average Annual Salary for Nurses (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
- 13th – Share of Best Nursing Homes
- 26th – Avg. Number of Work Hours
For more on the report go to: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-states-for-nurses/4041.