Officials in Minnesota are responding to Texas judge's ruling on abortion pill

(File photo)

 (Minneapolis, MN) --Several Minnesota officials are responding to a Friday night ruling by a Texas federal judge that halted the Food and Drug Administration's approval of an abortion pill. The FDA approved mifepristone more than 20 years ago, and the drug is taken together with a second medicine to terminate a pregnancy through 10 weeks gestation. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk said the 20-year-old approval violated a federal rule that allows for accelerated approval for certain drugs, along with additional actions by the FDA considered unlawful. Senator Tina Smith said she was "furious" with the decision, while Governor Tim Walz tweeted that he "will always fight to endure reproductive freedom stays protected in Minnesota." Even President Biden weighed in, calling the ruling an attempt to "tak[e] away basic freedoms from women and putting their health at risk."

Tags