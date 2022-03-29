Sanford Clinic Bemidji

(Courtesy: Sanford Health)

(Bemidji, MN)  --  A Bemidji nurse is reunited with Ukrainian family members thanks to help from her coworkers.  Sanford walk-in clinic nurse Olha Finely is from Ukraine and her father, mother, sister and brother-in-law, and three-year-old niece were still living in the city of Dnipro when Russia invaded.  Her mother, sister-in-law, and niece were able to make their way to Krakow eventually, where Finely was able to book their tickets to the United States.  Her co-workers covered the three-thousand dollar cost of the tickets.  Her father and brother-in-law remain in Ukraine to do what they can to help fight the Russian forces.

