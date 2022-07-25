Dry conditions reported over the last week in Minnesota

(Courtesy: State Climatology Office)

(St. Paul, MN)--One year after Minnesota experienced one of the worst droughts in decades, the entire lower third of the state is now classified as “abnormally dry” -- and the long-term forecast isn’t optimistic, according to DNR Climatologist Pete Boulay. He says most of the lower 48 states are expecting above-normal temperatures -- along with below-normal precipitation. Any rain that does fall can quickly evaporate in high temperatures -- and strong winds make moisture loss even more severe.

