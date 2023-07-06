(St. Paul, MN)--Today (Thursday), Detachment 5, Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 245th Aviation Regiment is departing on a nine-month deployment to Bogota, Columbia. Officials say this is an “ongoing cooperative effort between the United States, Colombia, and other South American countries.”
The Minnesota National Guard Fixed-Wing Flight Detachment’s six-member team will support the United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) Combat Transnational Organized Crime (CTOC) Counter Drug/Counter Narcotics Mission. The team will operate out of Bogota, Columbia, where they will conduct flight operations, transporting passengers and cargo within the SOUTHCOM area.
A departure ceremony will take place on Thursday afternoon.