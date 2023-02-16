(Trondheim, Norway)--The Minnesota National Guard is strengthening its military ties with Norway. The Guard signed an official State Partnership Program agreement with the country yesterday in Trondheim, Norway. Governor Walz participated in the signing ceremony which expanded the long-standing partnership between the Minnesota and Norway's militaries.
Tony Housey, from Camp Ripley, says the bond between the two nations is strong as is their military cooperation.
The Department of Defense's State Partnership Program pairs the National Guard in a U.S. state or territory with a partner nation's forces.