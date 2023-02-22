Minnesota National Guard to help with stranded motorists

(Courtesy: Minnesota National Guard)

 Staff Sgt. Luther C. Talks

(St. Paul, MN)--The Minnesota National Guard, the Minnesota Department of Transportation, and state troopers are helping coordinate the response to the severe storms hitting Minnesota.  Governor Walz issued executive orders yesterday to mobilize the state agencies to deal with the storm.  The groups began prepping equipment yesterday (Tuesday) and put some guard members and staffers on alert.  Some National Guard armories are being set up as shelters from the storm.  The governor encouraged residents to stock up on essentials and be prepared for power outages. 

