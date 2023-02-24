Mission wraps up to help during blizzard for National Guard

(Courtesy: Minnesota National Guard)

(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota's citizen soldiers are headed home from snow duty. The National Guard on Thursday ended its mission to help with the blizzard. Governor Tim Walz ordered the guard to be on stand-by, and help road crews if drivers got stranded. Guard commanders say they didn't have to head-out into the storm once, as they didn't have to perform any missions. The guard credits that to fewer people being out on the roads during this storm.

