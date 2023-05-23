Legislature passes bill to boost safety for nurses and patients

(File photo)

(St,. Paul, MN) --A bill that supporters say will boost safety for nurses and their patients passed in the final hours of the Minnesota legislature.  The bill includes violence prevention programs for hospitals and a requirement that hospitals submit annual reports to the state about workplace violence incidents.  Lawmakers left out a controversial provision that would have given an exemption to the Mayo Clinic.  The Mayo Clinic threatened to withhold millions of dollars in investments in Minnesota if it was included in the bill.       

