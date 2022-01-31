(St. Paul, MN) -- It’s a good thing to have money in the bank when you show up for work. As Minnesota legislators return to the Capitol today (Monday) for the first day of the regular session the state has a surplus estimated at seven-point-seven billion dollars. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say crime will be a major issue this session. All work will be done under the pressure of an election year. Senate Republicans say they want to give some of the huge surplus back to taxpayers as permanent tax cuts.
The regular session is scheduled to end in late May.