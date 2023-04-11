State's Reproductive Freedom Caucus considering response to Texas ruling

(Courtesy: Minnesota Legislature)

(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota lawmakers from the state's Reproductive Freedom Caucus are considering their response to a Texas court ruling that could impact abortion rights in Minnesota.  The ruling issued Friday would remove the FDA approval status of the drug mifepristone.  The drug is a common and generally accessible method for performing an abortion.  Officials with Gender Justice say the judge sacrificed "the rule of law to advance the anti-abortion movement's" agenda.

