Following train derailment near Raymond, lawmakers considering safety bill

(File photo)

(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota lawmakers are considering a rail safety bill.  The state Senate Transportation Committee gave a green light Friday to a bill that calls for more inspections and tighter reporting rules.  The new rules would focus especially on hazardous materials being transported through Minnesota.  The legislation moved forward just a day after a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train derailed in Raymond, sending nearly two dozen cars filled with ethanol and corn syrup off the tracks.

Tags