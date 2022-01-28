(St. Paul, MN) -- A Minnesota federal judge has been listed among the possible candidates to be nominated for an upcoming vacancy on the U-S Supreme Court. Justice Steven Breyer made his decision to retire official on Thursday. Breyer plans to leave the court at the end of the term in October. W-C-C-O reports his seat could be filled by Minnesota Federal Judge Wilhelmina Wright, who has served on the federal bench for the last six years. President Biden has said he plans to nominate the first Black woman to the high court by the end of February. The other women on the shortlist are Ketanji Brown Jackson, who clerked for Breyer, and California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger.
