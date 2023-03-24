(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota's job market is bouncing back. The state added more than ten-thousand jobs last month. That's on top of over 14-thousand jobs added in January. The Department of Employment and Economic Development. says this means the private sector has fully recovered from the pandemic, and the state government's employment rate is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels.
Minnesota job market bouncing back
