(Minneapolis, MN)--Minnesota is one of the most fun states to visit in the U.S. That's according to a new WalletHub report. The financial website looked at more than 25 factors, including access to national parks, variety of entertainment establishments, and restaurants per capita. Minnesota ranked ninth. The highest-ranked states were California, Florida, Nevada, and New York. By the way, Mississippi came in dead last in that report.
For more go to WalletHub's website at: https://wallethub.com/edu/most-fun-states/34665.