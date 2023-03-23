(Undated)--Minnesota is one of the more innovative places in the country. That's according to a new WalletHub report. The personal finance website looked at more than 20 factors, including share of STEM professionals and share of technology companies. The Land of Ten-Thousand Lakes came in 21st place. Washington D.C. ranked first, followed by Massachusetts, Washington, and Maryland. By the way, Mississippi is considered the least innovative state.
For more on the report go to https://wallethub.com/edu/most-innovative-states/31890.