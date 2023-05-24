(Undated)--Minnesota is one of the best places for veterans to retire. That's according to a new WalletHub report that looked at how comfortable military retirees would be in each state based on nearly 30 factors, including job opportunities, housing affordability, and number of VA healthcare facilities. Minnesota ranked 4th overall. Florida took the top spot, followed by South Carolina and Virginia. Meanwhile, Oregon placed dead last.
For more on the report go to WalletHub's website at: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-states-for-military-retirees/3915.