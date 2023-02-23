(Phoenix, AZ)--More than 60-million Americans are under winter weather alerts today as winter storm warnings stretch from California to the East Coast. Brutal cold and blizzard conditions are forecast across a broad stretch of the country. The high today in Billings, Montana is expected to be minus-1 with wind chills making it feel even colder. Snow and ice are forecast for the northern Plains, Great Lakes region, parts of New York, and New England where a foot of snow could pile up. Heavy rainfall is forecast for Southern California.
Storms have knocked out power to more than 850-thousand homes and businesses, mainly in Michigan and other parts of the Midwest.