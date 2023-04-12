(Undated)--Minnesota is reportedly the 8th Greenest State in the nation. WalletHub today (Wednesday) released its report on 2023’s Greenest States.
They compared the 50 states in terms of 25 key metrics that speak to the current health of the environment and residents’ environmental-friendliness. The data set ranges from green buildings per capita to the share of energy consumption from renewable resources.
Greenness of Minnesota (1=Greenest, 25=Avg.):
- 23rd – Air Quality
- 1st – Soil Quality
- 30th – LEED-Certified Buildings per Capita
- 16th – % of Renewable Energy Consumption
- 22nd – Gasoline Consumption (in Gallons) per Capita
For the full report, please visit: