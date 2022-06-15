(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Hospital Association is praising the bipartisan gun safety proposal in the U-S Senate. The M-H-A issued statement saying, “the scourge of gun violence and the public health crisis it represents must be addressed -- and we are hopeful that the announced agreement will pass Congress and become law.” Officials say it is a first step toward ensuring that Minnesota’s health care facilities and campuses remain safe places of healing for patients, staff, volunteers, and visitors. Five workers were shot, and one died in a mass shooting last year at an Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo
Minnesota Hospital Association applauds US Senate gun safety proposal
Mark Anthony
