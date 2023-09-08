(Undated)--Minnesota is experiencing its worse drought conditions in two years. The U.S. drought monitor says areas in severe drought or worse increased from 39 percent to 55 percent. Officials say for the first time this year, a majority of the state is now in severe drought. Meteorologists say the drought is a result of temperatures being way above normal amid very dry conditions. Much of the state saw record heat over the Labor Day weekend.
Douglas, Grant and Otter Tail counties are mostly in a moderate drought, while Pope and Stevens counties are abnormally dry. Meanwhile, most of Todd County is in a severe drought.