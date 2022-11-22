(Minneapolis, MN)--Minnesotans have the highest credit scores in the country. That's according to a WalletHub report that compared the average credit scores of residents in all 50 states. Minnesota ranked number one with a statewide average of 724. According to the report, the nationwide average is 695. New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, and South Dakota rounded out the top five. Meanwhile, Mississippi ranked dead last.
Minnesota has highest credit scores in the country

Mark Anthony
