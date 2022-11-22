WalletHub says Minnesotans have top credit scores

(Courtesy: WalletHub)

(Minneapolis, MN)--Minnesotans have the highest credit scores in the country.  That's according to a WalletHub report that compared the average credit scores of residents in all 50 states.  Minnesota ranked number one with a statewide average of 724.  According to the report, the nationwide average is 695.  New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, and South Dakota rounded out the top five.  Meanwhile, Mississippi ranked dead last. 

