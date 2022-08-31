Gas prices fall to $3.69 a gallon in Alexandria

(Courtesy: AAA)

(St. Paul, MN)  --  Minnesota gas prices are continuing to fall.  AAA spokesperson Meredith Mitts says pump prices are now about a $1 a gallon less in the state than they were when record high prices were set June 15th.  Drivers were paying $4.75 a gallon then.  Mitts says it’s good to see the prices coming down to a more reasonable level as the Labor Day holiday approaches and school starts back up.  Regular unleaded is averaging $3.77  in Minnesota.  GasBuddy.com reports the cheapest prices are in Buffalo at $3.13 and Hastings at $3.18.

In Alexandria, gas prices average $3.69 a gallon.  

