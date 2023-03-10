DNR has two career hiring fairs set for this month

(Courtesy: Minnesota Department of Natural Resources)

(St. Paul, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants to hire and train more conservation officers.  The DNR is hosting two career fairs this month to recruit candidates.  Anyone with a two-year degree who loves the outdoors is encouraged to apply for the department's Conservation Officer Prep Program before the end of the month. 

Tags