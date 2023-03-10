(St. Paul, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants to hire and train more conservation officers. The DNR is hosting two career fairs this month to recruit candidates. Anyone with a two-year degree who loves the outdoors is encouraged to apply for the department's Conservation Officer Prep Program before the end of the month.
Minnesota DNR is looking to hire more conservation officers
Mark Anthony
