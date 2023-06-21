Air Quality Alert issued for much of Minnesota through Thursday

Haze envelopes the Minneapolis skyline earlier this month from smoke that drifted over from the wildfires in Canada. (File photo)

(Minneapolis, MN)--Smoky air from Canadian wildfires continues to plague much of Minnesota. A Red-Level Air Quality Alert is in effect for much of the state through Thursday evening. It comes a week after the Twin Cities had the worst air quality in the nation. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued more than 18 air quality alerts in the last month--the second-highest mark in agency history.