Candidate Paul Overby dies, will remain on the ballot

(Courtesy: Paul Overby campaign)

(Minneapolis, MN)--A congressional candidate in Minnesota’s Second District has died.  Paula Overby was running as a candidate with the Legal Marijuana Now Party.  Overby had previously run as an independent in the district in 2014 and 2016.  She was a Green Party candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2018 and then ran in 2020 for the U-S Senate as the DFL candidate.  The Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office says her name will remain on the November ballot.

