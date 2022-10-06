(Minneapolis, MN)--A congressional candidate in Minnesota’s Second District has died. Paula Overby was running as a candidate with the Legal Marijuana Now Party. Overby had previously run as an independent in the district in 2014 and 2016. She was a Green Party candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2018 and then ran in 2020 for the U-S Senate as the DFL candidate. The Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office says her name will remain on the November ballot.
Minnesota congressional candidate dies, will remain on the ballot
Tags
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- 'Get in, let's go have fun,' woman said before driving drunk with 3 children in SUV, authorities say
- Central Minnesota man sentenced in arson case that destroyed bar
- 20-year-old charged in OWI injury crash was kicked out of Racine bar prior to crash, investigator says
- Strong cold-front to impact Minnesota by Thursday, widespread frost likely
- Homecoming wraps up with parade and big game for the Cards
- Murder-suicide ruled in deaths of Becker County couple
- SunOpta holds groundbreaking event on Monday for new warehouse in Alexandria
- As Republicans focus on crime, Mandela Barnes in Racine shows support for strikers and abortion access
- Officials say a man is dead following an ATV crash in Cass County
- One person is injured in motorcycle crash in Grant County